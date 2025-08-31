RUCSU elections: Chhatra Dal vandalises, padlocks treasurer’s office

Leaders and activists of the university unit Chhatra Dal suddenly turned aggressive while staging a sit-in demanding voting rights for first-year students at Rajshahi University Central Students’ Union (RUCSU) elections.

Around 10:15 a.m. today, they vandalised a chair placed on the veranda in front of the RUCSU treasurer’s office and overturned a large table. Later, at around 10:30am, they padlocked the gate of the RUCSU building. As a result, the distribution of nomination forms for the election has been suspended.

RUCSU treasurer and chief returning officer for the election, Setaur Rahman, said, “Nomination form distribution was scheduled to start at 10:00am. But they locked the gate and are not letting anyone in. This is obstructing a fair environment. Right now, distribution is suspended. Instead of pursuing their movement democratically, they are acting negatively. To include first-year students in the voter list, the election schedule would have to be canceled. The new students have not yet completed hall attachments or received ID cards. More time is needed for that.”