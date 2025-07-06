Election delay anti-democratic, against July-August spirit: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday said those who want to delay the election are certainly not pro-democratic or supporters of the July-August revolution.

“People want an immediate election. We have said this many times before, and we are saying it again. Those who want to delay the election are surely not pro-democratic forces and not pro-July-August revolution forces,” he said.

Speaking at a press conference at the BNP Chairperson’s Gulshan office, Fakhrul also said his party believes the country will move towards holding the election based on the discussions held between Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus and Tarique Rahman in London.

He alleged that a vested quarter is carrying out a false campaign to malign BNP.