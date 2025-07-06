Election delay anti-democratic, against July-August spirit: Fakhrul
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday said those who want to delay the election are certainly not pro-democratic or supporters of the July-August revolution.
“People want an immediate election. We have said this many times before, and we are saying it again. Those who want to delay the election are surely not pro-democratic forces and not pro-July-August revolution forces,” he said.
Speaking at a press conference at the BNP Chairperson’s Gulshan office, Fakhrul also said his party believes the country will move towards holding the election based on the discussions held between Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus and Tarique Rahman in London.
He alleged that a vested quarter is carrying out a false campaign to malign BNP.
“A few individuals and groups are spreading false propaganda involving BNP to create a negative impression in public mind. But people are not responding to it,” the BNP leader said.
He said the people of the country know BNP very well and know that it has always been there and has played a leading role in achieving all the good things in Bangladesh.
Fakhrul said it is important to understand that BNP is a tested liberal democratic political party, which wants to take charge of running the state through elections and people’s vote.
“We do not want to come to power through a revolution or any other means. No one can have any doubt about our intentions. We have fought for 15 years to restore democracy,” he said.
Unfortunately, Fakhrul alleged, some sections of the media and certain individuals are spreading various claims about BNP's stance on reform, which are not accurate. “There is no room to question BNP’s commitment to reform because BNP is the very party that strongly spoke about reforms as early as 2016.”
He said Begum Khaleda Zia herself first talked about reforms in 2016 through the Vision-2030 initiative. “After that, we announced a 27-point and later a 31-point reform proposal. As we are sincere about reforms, we have organised numerous programmes across the country to present these 31 points to the public and to civil society.”
Despite this, Fakhrul lamented, a certain group is deliberately trying to portray BNP as being against reforms. “This is part of a planned campaign to mislead people.”
He said BNP has not only survived but has grown stronger and more popular through its continuous struggle against authoritarian rule for nearly one and a half decades.
“The blood of hundreds of martyrs, the sacrifices of our fellow activists who faced enforced disappearances and killings, and the indescribable suffering of hundreds of thousands of leaders and workers have further strengthened BNP’s unity,” the BNP leader said.
With this united strength, broad public support, and long experience in governing the country, he said BNP is firmly committed to fulfilling its historic responsibility of restoring democracy in Bangladesh.