Mymensingh Medical College Hospital fire: 4 die, administration refutes reports of trampling incident

Following a fire outbreak at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, authorities confirmed four fatalities; however, the administration stated there is no evidence to suggest any deaths occurred as a result of being trampled.

Families of two of the deceased confirmed they died of natural causes, whilst the causes of death for the remaining two are yet to be determined, according to Mymensingh Divisional Commissioner SM Humayun Kabir.

Panic swept through patients and their relatives on Monday evening (14 September) after a fire broke out on the 7th floor of the hospital’s new building.

In the ensuing rush to evacuate down the stairwells, several individuals sustained injuries. Rumours subsequently circulated claiming six people had died after being trampled.