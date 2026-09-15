Mymensingh Medical College Hospital fire: 4 die, administration refutes reports of trampling incident
Following a fire outbreak at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, authorities confirmed four fatalities; however, the administration stated there is no evidence to suggest any deaths occurred as a result of being trampled.
Families of two of the deceased confirmed they died of natural causes, whilst the causes of death for the remaining two are yet to be determined, according to Mymensingh Divisional Commissioner SM Humayun Kabir.
Panic swept through patients and their relatives on Monday evening (14 September) after a fire broke out on the 7th floor of the hospital’s new building.
In the ensuing rush to evacuate down the stairwells, several individuals sustained injuries. Rumours subsequently circulated claiming six people had died after being trampled.
Divisional Commissioner SM Humayun Kabir and Abu Wahab Akanda Wahid, member of parliament for the Mymensingh-4 (Sadar) constituency, visited the hospital and addressed reporters at around 12:30 am.
The Divisional Commissioner stated, “We have found no evidence or data to support the claim that six people died after being trampled. We have interviewed the Fire Service personnel, emergency department physicians, nurses, and other staff members, and thoroughly examined their registers. There is no proof of any fatality caused by trampling.”
Addressing a list alleging five deaths, the Divisional Commissioner noted that one individual on that list remains alive and is receiving treatment in the hospital. Of the remaining four, the families of two have confirmed that their deaths were due to natural causes. Physicians are yet to provide a definitive cause of death for the other two, and further details will emerge following an investigation.
“We have not obtained any evidence to confirm any fatalities resulted directly from this event. Patients may pass away due to natural causes in a hospital setting; however, reports of deaths due to trampling are untrue,” he added.
Nevertheless, the Divisional Commissioner acknowledged that several individuals were injured in the scramble following the outbreak, suffering cuts or head injuries. Administration officials did not comment on whether any deaths were caused by smoke inhalation.
Responding to allegations regarding the crowd control bottleneck—caused by one of the hospital’s two stairwells being locked—the Commissioner stated they were aware of the issue. Hospital management explained that certain stairwells were locked for security reasons. Any administrative oversights will be thoroughly investigated.
Speaking earlier to newspersons, MP Abu Wahab Akanda, who also serves as Vice President of the hospital management committee, pointed out that the list of deceased included the name of an individual who is alive and currently undergoing medical treatment.
He urged journalists to verify the patient's condition against the list.
“A patient named Jahanara, listed among the deceased, is alive and undergoing treatment. A quick cross-check between the list and reality will clarify the matter,” the MP said.
Conversely, relatives of two patients claimed that their loved ones died after falling down the stairs during the panic. The deceased have been identified as Kulsum Akhtar, 35, wife of Shahidul Islam from Balikha village in Tarakanda, and Shahajahan Monir, 45, from Bishnurampur village in Phulpur's Rangamatia Union.
At around midnight on Monday, Nazma Akhtar, the sister-in-law of Kulsum Akhtar, told Prothom Alo that Kulsum had been staying in Ward 31 (Pediatrics) for the past 12 days caring for her 12-year-old son, Swadhin, who was suffering from jaundice. Kulsum was accompanied by her 18-year-old daughter, Mim.
Describing the incident, Nazma stated that as panic spread, Kulsum attempted to navigate her children down the stairwell. Mim managed to exit first. Upon returning, she found bystanders pulling her brother Swadhin out, but her mother was missing.
According to Nazma, Kulsum was subsequently recovered and placed on oxygen assistance. She was breathing at the time, but died shortly before Nazma arrived at the hospital. “We have grievances regarding this,” Nazma said, adding that the family had taken the body home after obtaining the necessary paperwork from the hospital.
In another instance, Shahajahan Monir had been receiving treatment for tuberculosis on the third floor of the new building for approximately 10 to 12 days.
His son, Palash Molla, stated that during the fire, his father, mother Harisa Akhtar, and aunt Jahanara Akhtar were attempting to descend the stairs together when they were knocked down by the rushing crowd behind them. His mother and aunt were subsequently admitted to Ward 10 with injuries.
Palash mentioned he was not present at the hospital during the incident and visited his mother later. Relatives have taken his father’s body back to their village, and he was shown photographs of the body via mobile phone.
Purna Chandra Mutsuddi, Assistant Director of Mymensingh Fire Service, stated that they received the fire alarm at 5:55 pm. Firefighters arrived within 10 minutes, deploying 10 units to combat the blaze. The fire was brought fully under control by 6:30 pm.
He further noted that preliminary assessments suggest the fire originated from electrical overheating in a circuit board within the control room of an elevator on the 7th floor of the new building. The exact cause will be confirmed following a formal investigation.