One-yr expulsion insufficient, I might have to flee: Fulpori

Fulpori Khatun, a first-year student who endured a brutal assault at Islamic University in Kushtia, has expressed her disappointment at the university's decision to expel the five assaulters, including a now-suspended leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), for only one year.

She had demanded that the assaulters be expelled for life from the university.

In a teleconversation with Prothom Alo on Saturday afternoon, she said, “I don’t think I will continue my study here, my study will come to an end. They will surely return and do something to me again. I will have no way but to flee this place.”