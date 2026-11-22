Sabotage continues: Buses set ablaze in 2 districts, petrol bombs hurled at 2 Grameen Bank branches
Two buses were set on fire in Manikganj and Narayanganj late on Saturday night, while petrol bombs were hurled at two branches of Grameen Bank in Madaripur.
In a separate incident, law enforcement personnel recovered six abandoned crude bombs in Naldanga upazila of Natore at around 3:30 am today, Sunday.
In Narayanganj's Siddhirganj, a passenger bus operated by Manzil Paribahan was set on fire on the Chattogram-bound lane of the Dhaka–Chattogram Highway in the Signboard area.
The driver alleged that two men posing as passengers boarded the bus, set it on fire at around 12:30 am and then got off.
According to witnesses and sources at the police and Fire Service, the bus caught fire suddenly while it was moving through the Signboard area of Siddhirganj at around 12:30 am. At that point, the two passengers on board quickly got off. The driver and his assistant then tried to extinguish the fire.
On receiving the information, two units of Shimrail Fire Service reached the scene and brought the blaze under control after about 30 minutes of efforts.
Jahangir Alam, senior station officer of Shimrail Fire Service, told Prothom Alo that, after speaking to the driver, they had learnt that two men had boarded the bus posing as passengers and got off quickly after setting it on fire. There were no other passengers on the bus apart from the two men.
However, the highway police offered a different account of how the fire started. Julhas Uddin, inspector at Shimrail Highway police camp, told Prothom Alo that two passengers were on a Manzil Paribahan bus travelling from Dhaka to Kanchpur. They got off as soon as the fire broke out. Neither the driver nor his assistant saw anyone setting the bus on fire. They tried to extinguish the blaze, before the Fire Service arrived and put it out.
The police inspector believes that a mechanical fault could also have caused the fire.
Manikganj
A bus parked in front of the house of Zahid Maleque, health minister of the ousted government of Awami League, whose activities are now banned in the country, was set on fire in the Thatanga area of Garpara union in Manikganj Sadar upazila.
The bus, operated by Bhuiyan Paribahan, used to ply the Uttara–Mohammadpur route in Dhaka. Its owner, Abu Zafar, is a resident of Thatanga area.
According to police and local sources, the bus had been parked there for four to five days because of a mechanical fault and the absence of its driver. At around midnight on Saturday, local residents spotted the bus on fire and an announcement was made over the loudspeaker of a nearby mosque. Residents then tried to put out the fire with water. Fire Service personnel arrived after being informed and brought the blaze under control.
Shamim Hossain, a local resident and former vice-president of Manikganj district unit of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, said they had not seen how the fire started. An announcement was made over the mosque's loudspeaker that the bus had caught fire. When they reached the scene, they saw the bus ablaze, following which local residents joined efforts to extinguish it.
Mohammad Miaraj Uddin, senior station officer of Manikganj Sadar Fire Service Station, said they received information about the fire at around 12:15 am. On reaching the scene, they found the bus on fire. Two Fire Service teams, with assistance from local residents, subsequently brought the blaze under control. The cause of the fire could not be established immediately.
Additional Superintendent of Police (Sadar Circle) Mohammad Salahuddin visited the scene.
Speaking to Prothom Alo on Sunday morning, he said police and Fire Service personnel had rushed to the spot after receiving the information and brought the fire and the situation under control.
He suspected that miscreants might have carried out the incident to spread fear among the public amid the prevailing situation.
Mohammad Monir Hossain, officer-in-charge (OC) of Manikganj Sadar police station, said the bus owner lived in the area. After receiving the information, police went to the scene and found the bus on fire.
He further said that an investigation was under way to identify those involved. Preparations were also under way to file a case over sabotage in connection with the incident.
Natore
The Special Response Battalion (SRB)-5 recovered six unexploded crude bombs abandoned beneath the watchtower at Halti Beel in Patul, Naldanga upazila of Natore.
According to SRB sources, a white shopping bag lying beneath the staircase of the watchtower at Halti Beel aroused suspicion. The matter was reported to the higher authorities, and, following their instructions, an operational team from SRB's CPC-2 Natore camp proceeded to the scene.
At around 3:30 am, the bag was searched with the assistance of the bomb disposal team and in the presence of local residents. Six unexploded crude bombs were recovered and subsequently seized in accordance with the prescribed procedures.
It remains unclear who left the bombs there, and no one could be arrested in connection with the incident.
The OC of Naldanga police station confirmed the incident, saying that arrangements were under way to dispose of the bombs.
Madaripur
Miscreants hurled petrol bombs and crude bombs at two branches of Grameen Bank in Madaripur. Some parts of the exterior of one branch were damaged, but neither branch sustained any damage inside.
The incidents took place at a branch in Umedpur union of Shibchar upazila at around 3:00 am on Saturday and at another in Kendua union of Madaripur Sadar upazila in the small hours of Sunday.
Pradyut Kumar Biswas, zonal manager of Grameen Bank in Madaripur, said several miscreants hurled two petrol bombs at the bank branch in Kendua union on Saturday night. However, neither bomb exploded, preventing the fire from spreading.
According to him, the bank's night guard noticed the incident, prompting the miscreants to flee. No damage was reported.
In the other incident, miscreants hurled two crude bombs and two petrol bombs from outside at the Grameen Bank branch in Umedpur union of Shibchar upazila at around 3:00 am on Friday night. This set fire to the exterior of the bank. The blaze was later brought under control with the help of local residents.
Although the interior of the bank remained undamaged, some parts of its exterior were affected.
Jahangir Alam, additional superintendent of police in Madaripur, said petrol bombs had been hurled at two Grameen Bank branches, but there had been no significant damage. Police patrols had been stepped up in various areas to prevent acts of sabotage. Legal action would be taken after identifying those responsible.
[Correspondents in Narayanganj, Manikganj, Madaripur and Natore contributed to this report.]