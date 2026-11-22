Two buses were set on fire in Manikganj and Narayanganj late on Saturday night, while petrol bombs were hurled at two branches of Grameen Bank in Madaripur.

In a separate incident, law enforcement personnel recovered six abandoned crude bombs in Naldanga upazila of Natore at around 3:30 am today, Sunday.

In Narayanganj's Siddhirganj, a passenger bus operated by Manzil Paribahan was set on fire on the Chattogram-bound lane of the Dhaka–Chattogram Highway in the Signboard area.

The driver alleged that two men posing as passengers boarded the bus, set it on fire at around 12:30 am and then got off.

According to witnesses and sources at the police and Fire Service, the bus caught fire suddenly while it was moving through the Signboard area of Siddhirganj at around 12:30 am. At that point, the two passengers on board quickly got off. The driver and his assistant then tried to extinguish the fire.