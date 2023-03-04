Assault on Fulpori: IU authorities yet to see probe report

The Islamic University (IU) authorities have not yet taken any action on their own regarding the assault on first-year student Fulpori by several activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) on the campus.

They did not even go through the report submitted by the probe committee after looking into the allegations. The authorities, however, executed the directives issued by the High Court.

Four separate committees were formed by the university, the hall, BCL, and the district administration. They all have found the allegations that Fulpori underwent physical and mental torture to be true.