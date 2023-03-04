Assault on Fulpori: IU authorities yet to see probe report

Mahbubur Rahman, pro vice chancellor (VC) of the university, told Prothom Alo that the report has not been opened as yet because the VC was on leave. The disciplinary committee is scheduled to hold a meeting at 12:00 pm on Saturday, with the VC in the chair.
“Things will be clear after the meeting,” he added.
Five BCL activists, including IU unit vice president Sanjida Chowdhury, confined Fulpori in a room at Deshratna Sheikh Hasina Hall and tortured her for around four and a half hours. She lodged complaints to four offices of the university, disclosing her ordeal.
As the issue reached the courtroom, the High Court ordered the university authorities to suspend the five BCL activists from all sorts of academic activities. It also ordered to suspend the provost of Deshratna Sheikh Hasina Hall, Shamsul Alam, immediately and allot a seat for Fulpori in the residential hall as per her choice.
At the same time, superintendents of police (SPs) in Kushtia and Pabna, in addition to the university administration, were asked to ensure the safety to Fulpori.
The five BCL activists have been suspended from the hall and the party and are now staying outside the campus.
While talking to Prothom Alo, Fulpori Khatun said she wants the university authority to expel all the accused.