Man’s body ferried on raft to distant graveyard as floodwater everywhere

Local residents said that floodwaters had submerged Forkan's house, courtyard, family graveyard and the surrounding area. Earlier on Friday morning, he had been catching fish in the floodwater with a net. However, he suddenly fell ill and later died at home.

As his house and courtyard remained under water, it was impossible to perform the ritual washing of his body there, while the family graveyard was also inaccessible for burial.

Family members said that, because of the flooding, Forkan's body had to be taken to Dastidarhat, around two kilometres from his home, where the ritual washing and other funeral preparations were completed. His namaz-e-janaza was held at Fakir Mura Eidgah in the same area at around 10:00 pm..

He was subsequently buried on government-owned hillside land used as a public graveyard. The funeral prayer was led by his eldest son, Hafez Rashedul Islam.