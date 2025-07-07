Bodies of 3 students recovered from different rivers in Rangpur

The bodies of three students were recovered from two rivers in Rangpur's Badarganj Upazila on Sunday after they went missing while bathing, police said.

According to police and locals, three students from Jamiyat-us-Sunnah Darul Ulum Madrasa in Badarganj town left the madrasa around 6:00 am, jumping over the madrasa boundary wall and going to the Jamuneswari River to bathe.

Suddenly, Mehedi Hasan Siam, 13, from Nawabganj Upazila, and Alif Hossain, 13, from Parbatipur Upazila, drowned, while Al Hossain managed to get out and called for help.