Extortion case in Gulshan: Concrete house replacing Razzak’s tin-roof house

A concrete house is being built at the village home of Abdur Razzak alias Riyad, who was arrested in an extortion case involving the residence of a former Member of Parliament in Dhaka’s Gulshan area. Construction of the house in Noakhali's Senbagh began approximately two and a half months ago, and the roof slab was poured last week.

A visit to Nobipur in Senbagh upazila on Sunday afternoon revealed a single-storey house with four rooms under construction.

Razzak is currently a central committee member of the Bangladesh Democratic Student Union. On Saturday night, he and four others were arrested from the residence of former MP Shammi Ahmed in Gulshan. The court has placed Razzak and three others on a seven-day remand in connection with the case filed at Gulshan Police Station. Following the incident, the student organisation expelled Razzak.

Speaking with local residents in Razzak’s village, many said that the sudden construction of a concrete home by a student who grew up in poverty has stirred discussion in the area. His arrest on extortion charges has added fuel to the speculation. However, his family claims the house is being built using savings, donations, and loans.

Next to the under-construction house is a dilapidated tin-roofed house belonging to Razzak’s uncle Jasim Uddin. Another uncle also lives in a tin house to the west. Jasim Uddin said Razzak began construction two to two-and-a-half months ago on the site of a broken-down tin-roofed home. Razzak’s parents currently rent a room near the entrance of the family property.