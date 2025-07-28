Extortion case in Gulshan: Concrete house replacing Razzak’s tin-roof house
A concrete house is being built at the village home of Abdur Razzak alias Riyad, who was arrested in an extortion case involving the residence of a former Member of Parliament in Dhaka’s Gulshan area. Construction of the house in Noakhali's Senbagh began approximately two and a half months ago, and the roof slab was poured last week.
A visit to Nobipur in Senbagh upazila on Sunday afternoon revealed a single-storey house with four rooms under construction.
Razzak is currently a central committee member of the Bangladesh Democratic Student Union. On Saturday night, he and four others were arrested from the residence of former MP Shammi Ahmed in Gulshan. The court has placed Razzak and three others on a seven-day remand in connection with the case filed at Gulshan Police Station. Following the incident, the student organisation expelled Razzak.
Speaking with local residents in Razzak’s village, many said that the sudden construction of a concrete home by a student who grew up in poverty has stirred discussion in the area. His arrest on extortion charges has added fuel to the speculation. However, his family claims the house is being built using savings, donations, and loans.
Next to the under-construction house is a dilapidated tin-roofed house belonging to Razzak’s uncle Jasim Uddin. Another uncle also lives in a tin house to the west. Jasim Uddin said Razzak began construction two to two-and-a-half months ago on the site of a broken-down tin-roofed home. Razzak’s parents currently rent a room near the entrance of the family property.
One of Razzak’s aunts, speaking to Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity, said both Razzak’s father and elder brother would pull rickshaws, but no longer do. She heard that Razzak is studying at a university in Dhaka and became a coordinator after 5 August. He visits home occasionally and began constructing the concrete house about two and a half months ago after demolishing the old structure.
When reporters arrived, Razzak’s father Abu Raihan avoided them. His mother, Rezia Begum, spoke outside their rented room. She said she has two sons and two daughters. Her younger son, Razzak, studies at a private university in Dhaka. Her elder son works for a private company in Dhaka, although she also mentioned he does street business. Both daughters are married.
Rezia Begum said that with the help of others and her husband’s earnings, they enrolled Razzak in university. He also earns money through private tutoring to support his education. The concrete house, she said, is being built with a loan from a private organisation and her husband’s savings, along with some additional borrowing.
She noted that their house was destroyed in last year’s floods. Afterward, they received four bundles of corrugated iron from the government, which they sold. They also received Tk 50,000 from the As-Sunnah Foundation, which was used for the construction. However, Rezia could not show any documents proving the claimed loans.
Locals, however, believe the house is being built with Razzak’s own money. Rezia refuted this saying how can Razzak construct a building while the family still have to send him money every month. He also does private tutoring and relatives help him.
It’s not true that the house is being built with his money, she claimed.
Local resident Zubair Hossain told Prothom Alo that according to his son, who studies at Dhaka University, Razzak is a student at Presidency University in Dhaka, though he didn’t know his department.
Zubair added that Razzak is known to be a well-mannered young man. But after 5 August, he learned Razzak became a coordinator. Less than a year later, a concrete house is being built in his village home which became a matter of discussion in the area.
Md Sohel, a Saudi expatriate and resident of the area, said he was shocked by Razzak’s sudden change.
People say he’s worth millions now. He’s building a concrete house and bought an expensive bike. There are many such rumors, Sohel added.
Another resident, Robiul Islam, said, “How can a student own so much money? I can’t even think of it! And now he’s been arrested for extortion. We condemn this.”
The house under construction on Razzak’s family land is estimated to be 900 to 1,000 square feet. Asked how much such a house would cost, an engineer — requesting anonymity — told Prothom Alo that up to the current stage (roof slab), it would cost around Tk 1.2 million to 1.5 million.
Razzak’s former schoolmate Korban Ali, also known as Hridoy, said he studied with Razzak in secondary school. After passing HSC, Razzak got admitted to a university in Dhaka. Korban heard Razzak was involved in politics and became a coordinator after 5 August. However, he said Razzak did not flex muscle with local people after being a coordinator.
The "Bangladesh Gonotantrik Chhatra Songshod" (Bangladesh Democratic Student Union) was launched a few months ago by organisers of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.
Razzak was a central committee member of the platform before being expelled. Before this organisation was formed, he was appointed joint convener of the coordinating committee of the private university wing announced in February.
Along with Razzak, others arrested on Saturday night included Ibrahim Hossain (Munna), Dhaka city convener of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, and members Md Sakadaun Siam and Sadman Sadab.
The arrests sparked widespread reactions across the country. In response, the movement’s central committee held an emergency press conference in Shahbagh on Sunday evening, announcing a suspension of all activities of its committees across the country, except the central one.