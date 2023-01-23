10th grader languishing in jail after being detained during BNP rally in Chattogram

A tenth-grader caught in the clash between police and BNP supporters on 16 January has been languishing in jail, with police accused of falsifying his age.

The 17-year-old boy, Sakib Ali, is a student of Pathantuli City Corporation High School and son of Mohammad Ali, a resident of Korban Ali Bari in Paschim Motherbari Jughichad Masjid Lane area.

Mohammad Ali said his son, youngest among five siblings, went to the city’s Kazir Dewri area to buy a cricket jersey on 16 January when a clash broke out between the BNP supporters and cops.