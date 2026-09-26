Local News

Cable car is now in ruins at Rangunia eco park

In the Dakshin Nishchintapur area of Hosnabad Union in Rangunia, Chattogram, the cable car at the Aviary and Eco Park, built at a cost of Tk 170 million, now lies in ruins. The Forest Department has been unable to repair it even two years after it was vandalised and looted in August 2024. After remaining out of operation for a long time, the cable car and various infrastructure and equipment at the park are deteriorating due to neglect and lack of maintenance. According to the Conservator of Forests, Chattogram Region, repairing the cable car would be extremely costly. An experienced technical team from abroad must first be brought in to assess the damage. The necessary spare parts would then have to be imported. However, the process has not progressed due to a lack of funds. This photo story captures the current state of this ecopark. The photos were taken on 17 September.

Sowrav Das
Rangunia, Chattogram
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Visitors once waited in this room before boarding the cable car. The room now bears the scars of vandalism.
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The chairs for visitors have been broken and tossed around here and there.
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Visitors could get off at the cable car’s final station and use these stairs to descend and explore the entire park.
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Each cable car cabin was enclosed with glass. Visitors could sit inside and enjoy the beauty of the hills, forest, and reservoir from above.
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Seven cabins remain at the site. The glass on all of them has been shattered and most of the equipment inside is missing.
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Park employees said looters could not take away the cabins and heavy equipment because of their heavy weight.
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Several macaws had been brought to the park. Attackers took away some of them during the looting. A few birds have survived under the care of the Forest Department.
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Rangunia’s Aviary and Eco Park from a bird’s-eye view.
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