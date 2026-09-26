Cable car is now in ruins at Rangunia eco park

In the Dakshin Nishchintapur area of Hosnabad Union in Rangunia, Chattogram, the cable car at the Aviary and Eco Park, built at a cost of Tk 170 million, now lies in ruins. The Forest Department has been unable to repair it even two years after it was vandalised and looted in August 2024. After remaining out of operation for a long time, the cable car and various infrastructure and equipment at the park are deteriorating due to neglect and lack of maintenance. According to the Conservator of Forests, Chattogram Region, repairing the cable car would be extremely costly. An experienced technical team from abroad must first be brought in to assess the damage. The necessary spare parts would then have to be imported. However, the process has not progressed due to a lack of funds. This photo story captures the current state of this ecopark. The photos were taken on 17 September.