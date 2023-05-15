Thousands living in the open as cyclone wreaks havoc in St. Martin

Sultan Ahmed lives on the west side of the shore along with his five-member family.

The strong winds blew away the corrugated-iron-sheet roof and fences of his house. His wife, Hazera Begum, 65, told Prothom Alo over phone on Monday morning that they are worried about their survival after losing the house in the cyclone.

She said, "The cyclone ripped through our houses. Many people are living under the open sky. They have no food to eat."

Imam Hossain, 45, another resident of Paschimpara under No. 1 ward of St. Martin union, said he rushed to the cyclone shelter with his family on Sunday morning.

When he returned in the evening, after the cyclone crossed the coast, he found his house had collapsed. He, accompanied by the five-member family, has been living under a tree since then.