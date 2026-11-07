Lured by job offers, trapped by the ‘bait’ of free Malaysia travel

Tarek ul Islam (23) used to work as a mason. At one point, he became acquainted with two young Rohingya men. They offered him construction work on a bridge at a Rohingya camp in Teknaf and took him there. Then from Boro Deil in Baharchhara Union of Teknaf, they took him deep into the hills, where he was held captive at a hideout.

Tarek’s home is in Gondamara, Banshkhali, Chattogram. He said the men took him away on 2 November on the pretext of offering him work. He has been held captive ever since. Although he was occasionally given cooked meals, most of the time he was served bottle gourd and lentils. Another 55 to 60 people were held in the same room with him.