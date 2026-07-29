Expat dies hours after telling son, ‘I got my work permit’

At around 8:00 pm Bangladesh time on Monday, Noor Mohammad called his son, Siam. During the conversation, he shared that he had finally received a work permit valid for the next one and a half years. Without the permit, he would have had to return home from South Africa.

Little did Siam know that it would be the last conversation he would ever have with his father.

A few hours later, early Tuesday morning, another phone call came. The family was informed that Noor Mohammad had died in a fire at a supermarket in Queenstown, in South Africa’s Eastern Cape province.