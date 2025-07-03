Action if army members found involved in enforced disappearances: Army
No army personnel will be spared if proved involved in enforced disappearances, said Colonel Md Shafiqul Islam, Staff Colonel of the Military Operations Directorate.
“When army personnel are on deputation, we don’t have direct control over them. However, investigations are ongoing. If anyone is proved involved in enforced disappearances, the army will take action,” he said at a press briefing held at Dhaka Cantonment on Thursday.
Replying to a question, he said ahead of the next general election, the army is working to ensure a stable situation in the country.
Colonel Shafiqul said 80 percent of the looted arms have already been recovered and expressed the hope that the remaining weapons would also be retrieved soon.
Around 12,000 arms had gone missing, of which approximately 9,000 have been recovered so far, he added.
The army official also informed that 4,790 people received treatment at Combined Military Hospitals (CMHs) during the last year July movement.
Currently, 22 patients are undergoing treatment at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH), Dhaka.
The law and order situation has improved significantly compared to previous periods, with the army remaining deployed to support efforts in maintaining peace.