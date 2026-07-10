Toddler slips into floodwater unnoticed as family shelters on bed in Chakaria

A two-and-a-half-year-old boy drowned after slipping into floodwater inside his family’s home while everyone was sheltering on a bed to escape rising floodwaters.

The incident occurred on Thursday morning in Maij Kakara village under Kakara union of Chakaria upazila in Cox’s Bazar. The victim, Mohammad Wakim, was the son of Soltan Ahmed and Parvin Akter. He was laid to rest at a local graveyard in the afternoon.

According to local residents, continuous heavy rainfall over the past three days has inundated Kakara and several other areas of Chakaria. Flash floodwaters began entering homes from around 4:00 am on Thursday.

As water levels rose, Soltan Ahmed’s family hurriedly moved furniture and took shelter on a bed. At around 11:15 am, the family had their meal while remaining on the bed, focusing on coping with the flooding.