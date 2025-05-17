Interim govt's only mandate is to hold a free election: Salahuddin Ahmed

BNP standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed on Saturday said that the interim government’s only mandate is to hold a free, fair and transparent parliamentary election.

“We had said that necessary electoral reforms must be carried out on a priority basis and the national election must be held in December.”

Salahuddin Ahmed said this while addressing a youth rally titled ‘Tarunner Odhikar Pratistha Shomabesh’ at Khulna Circuit House ground.