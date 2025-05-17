Interim govt's only mandate is to hold a free election: Salahuddin Ahmed
BNP standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed on Saturday said that the interim government’s only mandate is to hold a free, fair and transparent parliamentary election.
“We had said that necessary electoral reforms must be carried out on a priority basis and the national election must be held in December.”
Salahuddin Ahmed said this while addressing a youth rally titled ‘Tarunner Odhikar Pratistha Shomabesh’ at Khulna Circuit House ground.
He said that the interim government was formed in the wake of a mass uprising. “But don’t think that we want you to remain in power until the Day of Judgment (Qiyamat),” he warned.
Salahuddin also accused the government of showing favouritism towards the National Citizen Party (NCP), pointing out that two of its representatives have been included in the administration.
“They are both advisers and NCP supporters. If you want to maintain neutrality, ask these two NCP-aligned individuals to resign.”
Salahuddin also strongly criticised Chief Adviser Professor Yunus for appointing a foreign national as Bangladesh’s national security adviser. “Has the government lost all sense?” he questioned.
“How can the Bangladesh Army submit security-related reports to a foreign citizen? He wants to turn Bangladesh into a battlefield under the pretext of a humanitarian corridor for the Rohingyas. This national security adviser must be removed.”
BNP’s associate bodies—Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, Jubo Dal, and Swechchhasebak Dal—organised the rally, participated by a large number of young leaders and activists from the Khulna and Barishal divisions.