Parliamentary election to be held by 15 Feb: Chief Adviser's Press Secretary

Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam on Friday reaffirmed that the upcoming parliamentary election will be held by 15 February 2026, as per the schedule set by the interim government, despite differing views among political parties.

Speaking during a visit to the ancestral home of renowned poet Farruk Ahmed, widely known as the "Poet of the Muslim Renaissance", in Sreepur Upazila of Magura, Shafiqul said that political diversity is a natural aspect of a democratic system.