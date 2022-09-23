Rupna's home gets TV, mother can watch the champion live now

On Thursday evening, the Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Naniarchar upazila Md Fazlur Rahman sent a 32-inch TV set with DTH dish antenna to her house as gifts. Later, it was switched on at night -- a time when several neighbours came to their house to watch the television.
Otil Chakma, elder brother of Rupna Chakma, told Prothom Alo that "The television was plugged in at our house at 7:30 on Thursday. We all are very happy. Neighbours are coming to our house to watch the TV that has made my mother emotional. Earlier, we had to watch the match on smartphone of other people. From now on, my mother will have the chance to watch the match, sitting at home."
UNO Md Fazlur Rahman told Prothom Alo that a television set and a dish antenna were sent to the SAFF winning goalkeeper Rupna's house. From now on, they will be able to watch the match, sitting at home. The matter of building a house for her is yet to be informed in detail. However, the land has been measured to do so.
Earlier on Tuesday, prime minister Sheikh Hasina directed the authorities concerned to construct a house for Bangladesh Women Football Team Goalkeeper Rupna Chakma who was adjudged goalkeeper of the tournament in the SAFF Championship recently.
Otil said, "We could not study due to poverty. Rupna is the youngest one among four siblings -- two brothers and two sisters. The other sister was married off. The eldest brother stayed separately after getting married. Five members -- I, my wife, two children, mother and Rupna -- stay together in two small rooms. I have to stay in another house when Rupna comes home during vacation."
Rupna's mother Kalasona told Prothom Alo that "My daughter is the country's pride right now. We all are glad for her achievement. My sorrow is that I cannot feed her nutritious foods when she comes home during vacation. I cannot manage an accommodation for her. I heard that we will get a house from the government. Then she will be able to sleep well and bring her friends home. She frequently would tell me that many of them want to visit our home."