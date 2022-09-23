Rupna's home gets TV, mother can watch the champion live now

They live in a dilapidated house just 18 feet long and 13 feet wide. The inhabitants of the derelict building struggle every day to manage even square meals, let alone enjoy the luxury to have a television set. But surprisingly, a girl of the house is now the best goalkeeper in South Asia.

When people got ecstatic with euphoria watching series of stunning saves of Rupna Chakma to help her side clinch the silverware, her mother, Kalasona Chakma, didn't have a chance to watch her daughter's play.

Finally, the sorrow of Rupna's mother has effaced. From now on, she will enjoy the match sitting at her house in the remote village, Bhuiyo Adam, of Naniarchar in Rangamati.