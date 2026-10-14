Tongi drug factory fire brought under control after 4 hours

A fire that broke out at Unit-2 of Drug International Limited in the Cherag Ali area of Tongi, Gazipur, was brought under control after nearly four hours. The fire broke out at the factory at around 10:15 am on Wednesday. As many as 21 firefighting units were working to bring the fire under control. The army and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) later joined the operation.

Director General of the Fire Service and Civil Defence Directorate, Brigadier General Sultanul Afrain Zunaid confirmed that the fire was brought under control at around 2:00 pm today.