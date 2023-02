Two workers died while working inside a septic tank without adequate protective gear in an under-construction building at Hathazari upazila in Chattogram on Tuesday, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Md Yeasin, 27, and Md Badsha, 26. Their details could not be confirmed immediately.

Md Shamim, an official at the upazila Fire Service and Civil Defence department, said three workers entered the septic tank to clean it at Dakshin Madarsha village around 4.30pm.