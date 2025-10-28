Expatriate abducted on the elevated expressway after landing at the Chattogram airport

Imran Munna flew in from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, to visit his ailing father who is bedridden in the hospital.

After landing at Chattogram’s Shah Amanat International Airport at 10am yesterday, Monday, he hired a CNG-run autorickshaw to head home. As the vehicle got onto the Patenga elevated expressway, Munna and one of his relatives were abducted at gunpoint.

Police rescued them from the Bayazid Bostami area of Chattogram city later in the evening, but none of the abductors were arrested. No case had been filed over the incident as of last night.

Officer-in-Charge of Patenga Police Station, Kazi Sultan Mohammad Ahsan Uddin, told Prothom Alo last night that although the abduction took place in Patenga, the victims were rescued in the Bayazid Bostami area.