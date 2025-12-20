BNP leader’s home torched by ‘looking door’, sleeping child killed, 3 injured

Allegedly the home of a BNP leader named Belal Hossain was set on fire by pouring petrol and locking the door from outside in Lakshmipur. A seven-year-old daughter of the BNP leader was killed in the blaze, while Belal Hossain and his two other daughters sustained burn injuries.

The incident occurred early on Saturday in Sutargopta area of Charmanasha village under Bhabaniganj Union of Lakshmipur Sadar Upazila. Belal Hossain serves as the joint organising secretary of the BNP unit in Bhabaniganj Union and is a fertiliser and pesticide trader in Sutargopta Bazar.