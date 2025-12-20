BNP leader’s home torched by ‘looking door’, sleeping child killed, 3 injured
Allegedly the home of a BNP leader named Belal Hossain was set on fire by pouring petrol and locking the door from outside in Lakshmipur. A seven-year-old daughter of the BNP leader was killed in the blaze, while Belal Hossain and his two other daughters sustained burn injuries.
The incident occurred early on Saturday in Sutargopta area of Charmanasha village under Bhabaniganj Union of Lakshmipur Sadar Upazila. Belal Hossain serves as the joint organising secretary of the BNP unit in Bhabaniganj Union and is a fertiliser and pesticide trader in Sutargopta Bazar.
The child who died in the fire has been identified as Ayesha Akter. The three injured are Belal Hossain, 50, and his daughters Beethi Akter, 17, and Smriti Akter, 14. Beethi and Smriti have been sent to the National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute for treatment, while Belal is receiving care at Lakshmipur Sadar Hospital. The house was completely destroyed in the fire.
Family members and local residents reported that the family had gone to sleep after dinner when, around 2:00 am, assailants locked the door from outside and set the house on fire. Petrol was poured to accelerate the flames, which quickly spread throughout the house.
Joint convener of Lakshmipur district BNP unit, Hasibur Rahman said, “The attackers poured petrol and set the house alight. They had locked the door beforehand. This was a premeditated act of terror. We demand the rapid arrest of those involved.”
Ranjit Kumar Das, station officer of Lakhmipur Fire Service, said they rushed to the scene after receiving the news and rescued the child deceased with three others injured, two of whom are in critical condition. The cause of the fire is being investigated.
Officer-in-Charge of Lakhmipur Sadar Model Police Station, Md Wahid Parvez, confirmed the death of the sleeping child due to fire and said the authorities are investigating whether the blaze was set deliberately.