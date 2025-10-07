Healthy brother landed at the airport, but returned as a corpse

"My healthy and strong brother returned to the country, he even landed at the airport. But now, he is coming from Dhaka as a corpse. What could be more painful than this?"

These were the words of Hefaz Uddin from Banshkhali, Chattogram. His brother, Nazim Uddin Sikder, passed away on Tuesday morning. Filled with the joy of returning home, he arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka from Oman at around 7:30am.

After completing immigration, he suddenly fell ill as he was leaving the airport. Airport staff immediately took him to a hospital, where physicians declared him dead.