Healthy brother landed at the airport, but returned as a corpse
"My healthy and strong brother returned to the country, he even landed at the airport. But now, he is coming from Dhaka as a corpse. What could be more painful than this?"
These were the words of Hefaz Uddin from Banshkhali, Chattogram. His brother, Nazim Uddin Sikder, passed away on Tuesday morning. Filled with the joy of returning home, he arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka from Oman at around 7:30am.
After completing immigration, he suddenly fell ill as he was leaving the airport. Airport staff immediately took him to a hospital, where physicians declared him dead.
The deceased, Nazim Uddin, was from Shomad Ali Sikder Para in Purbo Baroghona, Gandamara Union, under Banshkhali Upazila of Chattogram.
He was the son of the late Hasan Sikder of that village.
According to family sources, he had been living abroad for about 18 years due to business purposes. He owned a restaurant in Oman and was also involved in the clothing business in the United Arab Emirates. As his family lives in the village, he would frequently visit Banshkhali.
His brother, Hefaz Uddin, said: “My brother used to travel back and forth to Bangladesh often. He told us he was arriving Tuesday morning, but we didn’t know which flight he was on. After hearing about his death, we went to Agargaon and brought back his body.”