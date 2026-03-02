Family temple looted, set on fire in Feni
Miscreants broke the lock on a temple gate, looted valuables and set fire to a temple in Daganbhuiyan of Feni early on Monday.
The incident took place at the family temple of Manoranjan Doctor’s house beside the BRAC office near Tulatali Bazar in the upazila. There was an idol in the temple. Almost all the belongings of the temple were burned in the fire.
Temple and house owners Narayan Chandra Nath and Shyamal Chandra Nath said that about Tk 200,000 worth of damage was caused by the fire and looting by miscreants. Family members are feeling insecure after the incident. They demanded punishment to the perpetrators.
Daganbhuiyan Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Shahidul Islam and police officials visited the scene on Monday morning. A police team is currently on guard. Local leaders of the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council also went to the spot at noon and spoke with the temple authorities.
UNO Shahidul Islam said the matter of the temple fire has been informed to higher authorities. Police have been told to take legal steps through a proper investigation.
Police and temple authorities said that after 2:00 am on Monday, miscreants broke the lock of the temple’s iron gate and entered there. They looted valuables kept in the temple and then set it on fire.
Rasik Shekhar Bhowmik, president of the Daganbhuiyan upazila unit of the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, said the matter has been informed to Abdul Awal Mintoo, minister for Forest, Environment and Climate Change and member of parliament from Feni-3 constituency. He has assured legal action against those involved.
Daganbhuiyan police station officer-in-charge Faizul Azim Noman said a written complaint was filed at the police station on Monday afternoon by the temple authorities. Police are investigating the incident and conducting drives to arrest those involved.