Couple drowns while bathing in Padma  

A 32-year-old housewife drowned while bathing in the Padma River with her husband and two children in Godagari area of Rajshahi on Friday morning, reports UNB.

Her husband Salauddin Quader, 38, also went missing.

The deceased, Manjuri Tanvir Nishi and her missing husband Salauddin, were the residents of Shrimantapur area under the Godagari upazila.