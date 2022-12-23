Couple drowns while bathing in Padma  

Salauddin, a private banker posted in Kishoreganj, his family members and some 15 others had a picnic on the bank of the river on Friday, said Namiruddin, deputy officer of Godagari Fire Service and Civil Defense station.
After travelling by boat, he and his family members were bathing in the river at noon. Suddenly a heavy tide came along and all four members including Manjuri went missing at first.
Though others could rescue Nishi and her two offspring, Salauddin remained missing after the tide hit. Manjuri breathed her last on the way to hospital, the fire service officer said.
A team of divers was conducting a search operation in the river but till the filing of this report at 9:00pm, there was still no sign of him, he added.