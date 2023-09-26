Election schedule in first week of Nov: Election commissioner Anisur

Election commissioner Md Anisur Rahman has said the schedule of the national election will be declared in the first week November
He said the election will be organised on 29 January next year.
Anisur made these remarks as the chief guest at the smart ID card distribution event at the Sreepur upazila parishad conference room in Gazipur on Tuesday afternoon.
The election commissioner said, "We have to arrange an election by 29 January. We have taken the decision that we will declare the date in time.
The chief election commissioner declares the date through an address to the nation. We will disclose that in the first week of November through the schedule."
Anisur Rahman said, "Ballot papers will be sent to the centres in the morning of voting day. In the past, ballot papers were sent in advance.
There was criticism over the matter. Although we were not in charge at the time, we have to face criticism."
He said CC cameras may not be used in the next national election.
About an inclusive election, Anisur Rahman said, "We will not force anyone to join the election. At the beginning, we called upon all political parties to join the dialogue. A section of political parties did not join. We still call upon them. We are ready to discuss with all. We will do everything within the constitution."
About the sanctions, the election commissioner said, "The issue of sanctions is not our issue. It is the issue of government to government. We will work within the constitution. We will act as per constitution and other laws."