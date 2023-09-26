Election schedule in first week of Nov: Election commissioner Anisur

Election commissioner Md Anisur Rahman has said the schedule of the national election will be declared in the first week November

He said the election will be organised on 29 January next year.

Anisur made these remarks as the chief guest at the smart ID card distribution event at the Sreepur upazila parishad conference room in Gazipur on Tuesday afternoon.

The election commissioner said, "We have to arrange an election by 29 January. We have taken the decision that we will declare the date in time.

The chief election commissioner declares the date through an address to the nation. We will disclose that in the first week of November through the schedule."