Bodies of mother, 2 children found in Sirajganj

According to Rawshan's elder sister Lili, Rawshan used to work in a sugar mill in Belkuchi Sadar.
As did not go to the mill to receive her weekly payment on Wednesday, the mill owner called her several times that went unanswered, she said.
Not being able to communicate with Rawshan, the mill owner then called Lili and informed her about the matter. Lili then went to Rawshan's house and found the three dead bodies lying on a bed.
"Upon receiving the information from Lili, police went to the spot and recovered the bodies around 3:30pm," said Md Abdur Rahim Mandal, an officer of the Special Branch (SB) of Sirajganj distict police.