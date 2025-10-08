Dhaka-Sylhet highway gridlock: Adviser Fouzul Kabir switches to motorcycle during inspection

The adviser to the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges, Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, was caught in severe traffic congestion while on his way to inspect the dilapidated condition and gridlock situation on the Dhaka–Sylhet Highway.

His destination was the Bishwaroad intersection in Sarail upazila of Brahmanbaria at around 10:30 am on Wednesday.

Earlier in the morning, Fouzul Kabir Khan arrived at Bhairab Railway Station by the Mahanagar Express train bound for Chattogram. From there, he set off by road for Sarail’s Bishwaroad. He reached Ashuganj at 10:35 am but remained stuck in traffic in the Sonarampur area until around 12:00 pm.