Shipbreaking industry sees 150 workers killed in 12 years

There was a time when Reshma Akter did not have to worry about household expenses. Her father, Mohammad Munsur, supported the family by working at a shipbreaking yard. But on 14 August, 21-year-old Reshma lost her father. Now, there is no one in the family who earns a living.

Reshma, who has completed higher secondary education, is also unemployed. She spends her days worrying about how the family will survive.

Reshma Akter is from Moulvipara of Bhatiari area in Sitakunda upazila of Chattogram. Her father, Munsur, 55, was one of the 10 workers who died from toxic gas at Ferdous Steel Ship Recycling Industries. When they heard about the accident, Reshma and her family rushed to the factory. But they could not see her father. By then, he was being taken to hospital. They buried him that night.

The family has kept the Tk 1 million they received as compensation in savings, hoping to draw some money from it every month. But Reshma worries whether that will be enough to run the household. She laments, “My father is gone!”