Fire breaks out at Chattogram EPZ factory
A fire has broken out at a factory in the Chattogram Export Processing Zone (CEPZ) Thursday.
The fire began around 2:30 p.m. today, Thursday, at the Adams Caps in Zone 5 of the CEPZ.
The factory produces medical equipment.
A video circulating on social media shows flames blazing from the upper floors of the multi-storey building.
Firefighters are working to bring the blaze under control. It was not immediately known how many workers were inside or whether anyone was trapped.
According to the Agrabad control room of the Fire Service, a total of 14 units have been deployed to contain the fire.
EPZ police station officer-in-charge Mohammad Jamir Hossain told Prothom Alo that a fire broke out at a factory in the EPZ that manufactured medical accessories.
Further details will be shared later, he said.