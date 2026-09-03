Traffic violations: Two cases filed against Civil Aviation Minister Millat’s vehicle

Several sources concerned said the minister was in the car when the traffic violation occurred. Prothom Alo tried to contact the minister by mobile phone for his comments on the matter. A text message was also sent to his mobile phone later, but no response was received.

According to the traffic police, a total fine of Tk 6,000 was imposed in two cases against the car, with Tk 3,000 for each offence. One case was for creating an obstruction to traffic movement and the other for driving in an unsafe manner.

Sergeant Sifat said that although the cases were filed against the vehicle’s registration number, the driver is responsible for the violation of the law. Therefore, the driver was asked to pay the fines.