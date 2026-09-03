Traffic violations: Two cases filed against Civil Aviation Minister Millat’s vehicle
Two cases have been filed against the car used by Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister M Rashiduzzaman Millat on charges of violating traffic laws. The two cases filed by the Traffic Division of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) carry a total fine of Tk 6,000.
The minister’s car violated traffic laws in the capital’s Kakrail area on Thursday morning. The car was later stopped in front of the Secretariat and cases were filed against it. Traffic Sergeant Sifat Mahmud filed the cases.
Sergeant Sifat told Prothom Alo that the minister’s car violated the lane rules and created an obstruction to normal traffic movement. A traffic police officer on duty then stopped the car. Later, in the presence of senior officials, cases were filed against the car. He said, “I could not believe that a case could be filed against the minister’s car. It is a rare incident.”
Sifat said their control room had also been informed about the incident, and the Special Security Force (SSF) had instructed them to take action. He said the driver of the car also admitted to violating traffic laws.
Several sources concerned said the minister was in the car when the traffic violation occurred. Prothom Alo tried to contact the minister by mobile phone for his comments on the matter. A text message was also sent to his mobile phone later, but no response was received.
According to the traffic police, a total fine of Tk 6,000 was imposed in two cases against the car, with Tk 3,000 for each offence. One case was for creating an obstruction to traffic movement and the other for driving in an unsafe manner.
Sergeant Sifat said that although the cases were filed against the vehicle’s registration number, the driver is responsible for the violation of the law. Therefore, the driver was asked to pay the fines.
The two sections under which the cases were filed
The traffic police said two cases were filed against the car under Sections 87 and 92 of the Road Transport Act, 2018. A fine of Tk 3,000 was imposed in each case.
Section 87 of the law essentially sets out the punishment for violating the provisions of Section 44. The title of Section 44 is “Control of Motor Vehicle Speed”. However, the section does not deal only with violations of speed limits.
Section 44(2) of the law states that a driver must not drive a motor vehicle at a speed exceeding the prescribed limit or drive recklessly.
Section 44(3) states that a driver must not overtake dangerously or in an unauthorised manner on a road or highway, or create any obstruction to the movement of motor vehicles.
Violation of any provision of Section 44 can result in action under Section 87. Under Section 87, the offence is punishable by up to three months’ imprisonment or a maximum fine of Tk 10,000, or both. In the case of a driver, one demerit point may also be deducted from the driving licence.
In the case of the minister’s car, the allegation of creating an obstruction to the movement of the prime minister’s motorcade is related to the provision of Section 44(3).
The other case was filed under Section 92 of the law. This section provides for punishment for violating the general instructions for the movement of motor vehicles prescribed under Section 49.
The first part of Section 49(1) of the law sets out several mandatory instructions for the movement of vehicles on roads. Among them, driving a vehicle in the opposite direction to the prescribed direction is prohibited. At the same time, stopping a vehicle at a place other than the designated location, on the opposite side or in the wrong direction and thereby creating traffic congestion or any other obstruction is also prohibited.
Punishment for violating these provisions in the first part of Section 49(1) is provided under Section 92(1). This section provides for up to three months’ imprisonment or a maximum fine of Tk 10,000, or both. In the case of a driver, there is also a provision for deducting one demerit point.