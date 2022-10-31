Ban on tourism in four Bandarban upazilas extended till 4 Nov

The travel ban on domestic and foreign tourists has been extended as security measures in the district, said the notice.
The administration imposed the temporary restriction on visitors in Ruma and Rowangchhari upazilas on 18 October.
Later, on 23 October, the local administration discouraged tourists from traveling to Thanchi and Alikadam upazilas due to the same reason.
From 10 October, law enforcement agencies started a joint drive against the underground extremists and criminals in the district.