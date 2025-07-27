Rangpur teen arrested for 'hurting religious sentiments', 14 homes vandalised

Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy in Gangachara upazila of Rangpur for allegedly making derogatory remarks about the Prophet Muhammad (SM) on Facebook.

Following the alleged incident, enraged locals carried out attacks and vandalised at least 14 homes belonging to members of the Hindu community on Saturday night and again on Sunday afternoon.

The situation was brought under control by the army around 4:30 pm today.

Police said the arrested teenager, from a village in the Bedgari Union of Gangachara, is a third-semester student at a private polytechnic institute.