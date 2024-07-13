Students should stop their movement: Home minister
Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal has advised the protesting students to stop their movement and present their points before the court.
“I think they should wait for the time being, stop their movement. There are quotas all over the world as all countries contain some backward areas,” he said while addressing a civic rally in Mymensingh on Saturday.
The minister inaugurated some 11 development projects at different police stations of the district on Saturday, before joining the civic rally.
Since a High Court rule on reinstatement of the quota system in government jobs, students and job seekers have been conducting a nationwide movement, demanding a rational reform into the quota system.
The home minister urged the protesting students to approach the court to present their perspectives. “Blocking streets inflicts sufferings on the people… on the hospital-bound patients. The commuters have to remain stuck for 5-6 hours, and the students should hear these commoners, their reactions.”
“I think they should come to the court and present their demands, as our chief justice instructed,” he added.