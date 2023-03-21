BCL orders student to leave hall, gives seat to non-residential student

Victim Mehedi Hasan is a Masters student of genetic engineering and biotechnology department. And the accused are Madar Bux Hall BCL unit organising secretary Jayanta Roy and activist Arif.

The victim and witnesses say some five to six BCL activists led by Arif came to the Room 431 of the hall at around 10:30 pm on Monday. All of them are followers of Jayanta Roy. They asked when Mehedi Hasan will leave the hall. The BCL men kept the beddings of Nazmul, a non-residential student, in the room. They also issued an ultimatum to Mehedi Hasan to leave the hall within seven days saying that Nazmul will stay in the room.

The BCL men, who were seen with a list, left the room along with Nazmul quickly as they sensed presence of a journalist there. They were enquiring about which seat is empty in the hall. Later, Nazmul came to the room at around 12:30 am and stayed the night there.

Nazmul Hasan said he is a student of the university’s institute of education and research under the session 2020-21. He was given the seat on condition of joining politics. “I follow the politics of Jayanta bhai. He managed the seat for me as I don’t have accommodation facilities yet.”