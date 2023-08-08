Travelers stranded on flooded road since 3:00 am

A group of five friends embarked on their long-cherished trip to Cox’s Bazar from Dhaka, with hopes of a refreshing break. Their journey began at 11 :00 pm, when they boarded a coach of Saintmartin Paribahan in Dhaka.

However, it did not take much time for their three-day excursion to turn into an unexpected and prolonged ordeal. At 5:00 am, they found their bus stranded in water in the Chandanaish-Bagichahat area on the Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar highway.

The heavy downpour swelled the water level, rendering the highway impassable.