VC on RUCSU
Rajshahi University Vice-Chancellor Saleh Hasan Naqib expressed his anger over the clash between Chhatra Dal, former coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, and Islami Chhatra Shibir regarding the demand to include first-year students in the upcoming Rajshahi University Central Students’ Union (RUCSU), hall union, and senate student representative elections.
He said, “You lock the gates, you get into scuffles, and then expect me to conduct your election. This is like seeking undue privilege.”
VC Saleh Hasan Naqeeb spoke about the upcoming RUCSU election at a press conference in the university’s Senate Building on Thursday noon. He made the remarks while answering journalists’ questions.
The VC said anything that happens in the university could affect the RUCSU election. Therefore, everyone must behave responsibly. He also discussed the security situation for the upcoming election.
Leaders and activists of Chhatra Dal staged a sit-in in front of the RUCSU treasurer’s office on Sunday, demanding the inclusion of first-year students in the voter list. At one point, they vandalised a chair, overturned a table, and padlocked the office gate.
When former coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, Salauddin Ammar, along with a few students, came to collect nomination papers, Chhatra Dal activists encircled them. Around noon, more students led by former coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement arrived at the scene.
Later, Islami Chhatra Shibir activists went there chanting slogans against Chhatra Dal. This led to several scuffles. Eventually, students broke open the gate lock of the RUCSU building. After being closed for four hours, nomination paper distribution resumed around 2:00 pm. The deadline for collecting nomination papers was extended by one day.
Praising the RUCSU election commission and others, the Vice-Chancellor said, “I commend my election commission. Despite the situation that arose on that day (Sunday) and the kinds of remarks and slogans that were made, I praise them. Each of them is a person of high morality and immense self-respect."
"They did not resign from their duties solely for the sake of the university and students. Some teachers are not backing off even after such vile remarks and disgraceful circumstances. We also had the chance to step back. But you lock the gates, you scuffle, and then expect me to conduct your election. This is like seeking undue privileges,” he added.