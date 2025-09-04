Rajshahi University Vice-Chancellor Saleh Hasan Naqib expressed his anger over the clash between Chhatra Dal, former coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, and Islami Chhatra Shibir regarding the demand to include first-year students in the upcoming Rajshahi University Central Students’ Union (RUCSU), hall union, and senate student representative elections.

He said, “You lock the gates, you get into scuffles, and then expect me to conduct your election. This is like seeking undue privilege.”

VC Saleh Hasan Naqeeb spoke about the upcoming RUCSU election at a press conference in the university’s Senate Building on Thursday noon. He made the remarks while answering journalists’ questions.