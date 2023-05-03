Efforts on to track down perpetrators of 10 murders: IGP

The inspector general of police (IGP), Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, has said the police force is doing its best to track down those involved in the recent murders on a trawler in the Bay.
“We have been monitoring the murder since the beginning. The police have already arrested six accused and are grilling them in remand. In addition, three accused have given confessional statements before the court,” the police chief said on Wednesday.
He was talking to the reporters on the premises of the office of Cox’s Bazar superintendent of police (SP) in the afternoon, after visiting the Rohingya camps in Ukhiya.
Regarding law and order situation in the Rohingya shelters, the IGP said the incidents of murder decreased in the shelters, compared to the previous time. Rohingya terrorists are being apprehended, and drugs and arms are being recovered to maintain peace and order in the Rohingya shelters.
The police boss, however, noted that some kidnapping incidents are taking place in Teknaf and other areas due to drugs. The law enforcement agencies will play a stricter role in uprooting terrorism and drugs from the shelters.
Jamil Hossain, deputy inspector general (DIG) of APBN; Prabir Kumar Roy, DIG of Chattogram range; and Cox’s Bazar SP Mahfuzur Rahman were present on the occasion.