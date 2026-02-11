Shots fired at expatriate BNP activist's house in Chttogram ahead of election

A group of armed people fired shots at the house of an expatriate BNP activist in Raozan of Chattogram on the day before the 13th parliamentary election.

The incident took place today, Wednesday afternoon, at the house of Rustam Ali, a UAE expatriate, in Shamsherpara village under Kadalpur union of the upazila.

After the incident, when a team of police and army personnel went to the scene, the armed individuals had already fled. No one was found there.