Shots fired at expatriate BNP activist's house in Chttogram ahead of election
A group of armed people fired shots at the house of an expatriate BNP activist in Raozan of Chattogram on the day before the 13th parliamentary election.
The incident took place today, Wednesday afternoon, at the house of Rustam Ali, a UAE expatriate, in Shamsherpara village under Kadalpur union of the upazila.
After the incident, when a team of police and army personnel went to the scene, the armed individuals had already fled. No one was found there.
Police said that no confirmed information about the identities of the attackers was found even after talking to the expatriate’s family members.
According to locals and police sources, around noon today, 10 to 12 armed people suddenly fired several blank shots at Rustam Ali’s house in Shamsherpara village, hurled abuses, and then left. Later, members of the local administration went to the scene after receiving the news.
According to party sources, Rustam Ali is known as a follower of BNP parliamentary candidate Gias Uddin Qader Chowdhury in the Raozan constituency.
Officer-in-charge (OC) of Raozan police station Sajedul Islam told Prothom Alo that upon receiving news of gunfire at the expatriate’s house, they went to the scene along with the army.
The reason behind the shooting is still unclear, and the identities of those involved have not been confirmed. Legal action will be taken following an investigation, he said.