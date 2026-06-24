3 more children die with measles symptoms, total toll reaches 689

Three more children have died with symptoms of measles across the country in the last 24 hours, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The information was disclosed in the DGHS's regular measles situation report released on Wednesday (24 June).

According to the DGHS, a total of 596 children have died with measles symptoms since 15 March. Another 93 children have died from laboratory-confirmed measles, taking the overall death toll to 689.

The report said 996 new suspected measles cases were recorded nationwide in the last 24 hours. Since 15 March, the number of people reported with measles symptoms has reached 95,760.