Child rescued from Rajshahi pit dies
The child rescued from a pit in Tanore, Rajshahi, has died, Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Tajul Islam, Director (Operation and Maintenance) of the Fire Service, confirmed the information, citing physicians at the Tanore Upazila Health Complex.
Sajid, the two-year-old boy who fell into a deep pit dug for underground water extraction, was rescued by the Fire Service 32 hours after the incident.
He was taken to the Tanore Upazila Health Complex around 9:00 p.m. on Thursday after being pulled out.
Earlier, shortly after the rescue, Fire Service Director (Operation and Maintenance) Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury had said, “We rescued the child unconscious at 9:00 p.m. He was then sent to the Upazila Health Complex. The doctors will inform us about his condition.”
According to witnesses and Fire Service officials, an ambulance was on standby at the site from the start of the rescue operation.
However, there was no medical team present at the scene. Once the child was retrieved, he was taken directly to the Upazila Health Complex by ambulance.
Around 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Sajid, 2, son of Md Rakibul Islam, fell into a deep pit while accompanying his mother to the field in Koel Hat Purbo Para village of Tanore upazila.
Locals said the groundwater level in Koel Hat village has dropped significantly. Deep tube wells are currently prohibited in the area. Despite this, a man from the village had dug the pit on his land to check whether water could be found. He had filled it in afterward, but heavy rain caused the soil to sink, reopening the pit. Sajid fell into it while out with his mother.
The Fire Service began the rescue operation around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday. A total of eight units joined the effort. Excavation using an excavator began yesterday evening, cutting through the side of the main pit to reach the child. He was finally rescued after digging down to a depth of 45 feet.
On Wednesday night, Sajid’s mother, Runa Khatun, was taken home from the edge of the pit. When visited yesterday, she was found sitting with her mother, Shefali Begum. Shefali Begum sought prayers from the nation for Sajid. In tears, Runa Khatun said, “Kachir Uddin dug pits in three places for deep tube wells. He kept the pits like this for two years without closing them. I want Kachir punished. I want justice.” She said Kachir had visited once after the incident but didn’t return afterward. He has since gone into hiding.
Tanore police station’s officer-in-charge (OC) Md Shahinuzzaman said, “We have not been able to meet Kachir. We haven’t found him.” When asked whether he would be arrested, the OC said, “The investigation is ongoing. We are looking into the matter.”