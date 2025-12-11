Child rescued from Rajshahi pit dies

The child rescued from a pit in Tanore, Rajshahi, has died, Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Tajul Islam, Director (Operation and Maintenance) of the Fire Service, confirmed the information, citing physicians at the Tanore Upazila Health Complex.

Sajid, the two-year-old boy who fell into a deep pit dug for underground water extraction, was rescued by the Fire Service 32 hours after the incident.

He was taken to the Tanore Upazila Health Complex around 9:00 p.m. on Thursday after being pulled out.