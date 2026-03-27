Waz, kirtan and Baul songs will all be there in my constituency: Rumeen Farhana

“I do not know whether any other politician protested, but I have spoken out against every shrine demolition, one by one,” she said, adding that even a day after Eid-ul-Fitr, a Baul music event was attacked in Sylhet.

According to Rumeen Farhana, “It is our responsibility to preserve and carry forward Bangladesh’s heritage and culture, and to pass it on to the new generation. Those associated with Baul music and shrines are part of our cultural identity.”

The event was organised by the Abdul Qadir Shah Library and chaired by its adviser Ataur Rahman.