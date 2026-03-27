Waz, kirtan and Baul songs will all be there in my constituency: Rumeen Farhana
Rumeen Farhana, member of parliament for Brahmanbaria-2 (Sarail-Ashuganj), has said that restrictions on Baul music and shrine culture will not be tolerated in her constituency.
She made the remarks while inaugurating the 58th memorial event and annual Urs of spiritual figure Abdul Qadir Shah at Dogrisar Mor in Ashuganj upazila of Brahmanbaria on Thursday night.
Speaking at the event, she said, “As long as I am responsible for this area, waz will be held, kirtan will be held, and Baul songs will also be performed.”
Referring to the past 18 months under the interim government, the independent MP alleged that a number of shrines had been demolished during that period. She said Baul music gatherings were obstructed, and Baul artistes were harassed and even jailed.
“I do not know whether any other politician protested, but I have spoken out against every shrine demolition, one by one,” she said, adding that even a day after Eid-ul-Fitr, a Baul music event was attacked in Sylhet.
According to Rumeen Farhana, “It is our responsibility to preserve and carry forward Bangladesh’s heritage and culture, and to pass it on to the new generation. Those associated with Baul music and shrines are part of our cultural identity.”
The event was organised by the Abdul Qadir Shah Library and chaired by its adviser Ataur Rahman.