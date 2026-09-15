Police AC, 2 ASIs withdrawn over businessman abduction, Tk 1.8m embezzlement

A police assistant commissioner (AC) and two assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) have been withdrawn from duty following allegations that they abducted a businessman and his friend in Chattogram city and embezzled Tk 1.8 million from them.

Chattogram Metropolitan Police Commissioner Hasan Md Shawkat Ali ordered their withdrawal from duty on Monday.

The withdrawn officers are AC Shariful Alam Chowdhury of the city police’s LIC branch, ASI Bashir Uddin and ASI Md Sufian of the Ration Branch.

The authorities have attached AC Shariful to the city police headquarters, while the two ASIs have been attached to Dampara police lines.