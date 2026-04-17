Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant first unit gets commissioning license
Bangladesh Atomic Energy Regulatory Authority (BAERA) has officially granted the commissioning license for fuel loading at the first unit of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP).
The license has been issued based on the assessment and review of national and international regulatory agencies.
BAERA Chairman Mahmudul Hasan formally handed over the license to Dr M Moinul Islam, chairman of the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission, on Thursday, a handout said today, Friday.
The Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant is being considered a groundbreaking addition to the power sector of Bangladesh. With the commencement of fuel loading activities at the first unit of the plant, another important milestone is being achieved on the path of nuclear power generation in the country.
The formal inauguration of the fuel loading activities at the first unit of the plant is likely to be held in the last week of April. According to the plan, electricity from the unit is expected to be connected to the national grid within about three months after the start of fuel loading.
Later, after completing various tests and capacity building activities in stages, the target has been set to start transmitting electricity to the national grid at full capacity of the first unit by next December. This progress of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant will play an important role in ensuring the country's energy security and sustainable power generation.
Senior officials of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant Construction Project and Nuclear Power Plant Company Bangladesh Limited (NPCBL) were present on the occasion.