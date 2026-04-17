Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant first unit gets commissioning license

Bangladesh Atomic Energy Regulatory Authority (BAERA) has officially granted the commissioning license for fuel loading at the first unit of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP).

The license has been issued based on the assessment and review of national and international regulatory agencies.

BAERA Chairman Mahmudul Hasan formally handed over the license to Dr M Moinul Islam, chairman of the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission, on Thursday, a handout said today, Friday.