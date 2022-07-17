Train derails in Gazipur

<p>Two bogies of an oil-laden train derailed at Tongi Railway Station in Gazipur Sunday noon, said authorities.</p><p>The bogies of the Dhaka bound freight train from Akhaura veered off the tracks before entering Tongi station around 2:30pm, Tongi railway runction station master Abdur Rakib told UNB.</p>.<p>However, the rail communication of Dhaka with Sylhet and Chattogram remained normal through an alternative route, he added.</p><p>The higher authorities were informed to salvage the bogies, he added. </p>