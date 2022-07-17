Local News

Train derails in Gazipur

Prothom Alo English Desk
Two bogies of an oil-laden train derailed at Tongi Railway Station in Gazipur Sunday noon, said authorities.

The bogies of the Dhaka bound freight train from Akhaura veered off the tracks before entering Tongi station around 2:30pm, Tongi railway runction station master Abdur Rakib told UNB.

However, the rail communication of Dhaka with Sylhet and Chattogram remained normal through an alternative route, he added.

The higher authorities were informed to salvage the bogies, he added.

