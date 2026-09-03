Homeopath hacked dead inside his chamber in Natore
A homeopath, Anwarul Islam, 46, was hacked to death by unidentified assailants after they entered his chamber in Natore.
The incident took place at Chandpur Bazar in Sadar upazila at around 8:00 pm on Wednesday. Police could not arrest anyone in connection with the killing as of Thursday morning.
Anwarul was a resident of Dhopapara village in Puthia upazila of Rajshahi.
According to Sadar police and local residents, Anwarul had his own chamber at Chandpur Bazar, beside the Natore-Rajshahi highway. It was raining heavily at around 8:00 pm on Wednesday when the assailants entered the chamber and attacked him with sharp weapons before fleeing the scene.
After the rain subsided slightly, people from the area found Anwarul lying in a pool of blood on the floor of his chamber. He was taken to Natore Sadar Hospital, where physician on duty declared him dead.
A shopkeeper at Chandpur Bazar, speaking on condition of anonymity, said it had been raining heavily since evening, which is why the market was mostly empty. The killing came to light after the rain eased.
Police from Sadar police station visited the scene and questioned people in the area after being informed of the incident. No case had been filed as of Thursday morning. The body has been kept at the morgue of Natore Sadar Hospital and will be handed over to his family after autopsy.
Sadar police station officer-in-charge Mansur Rahman said the killing was believed to have taken place between 7:45 pm and 8:05 pm on Wednesday.
“It was raining heavily at the time. Taking advantage of the situation, the assailants are believed to have entered the chamber and killed the homeopath,” he said.
Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the murder and identify those involved. Preparations are ongoing to file a case.