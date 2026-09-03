Homeopath hacked dead inside his chamber in Natore

A homeopath, Anwarul Islam, 46, was hacked to death by unidentified assailants after they entered his chamber in Natore.

The incident took place at Chandpur Bazar in Sadar upazila at around 8:00 pm on Wednesday. Police could not arrest anyone in connection with the killing as of Thursday morning.

Anwarul was a resident of Dhopapara village in Puthia upazila of Rajshahi.