Father takes daughter’s body to PS paddling van for 18km

A father has taken the body of his deceased daughter to the Baghmara police station in Rajshahi, pulling his paddle van all the 18-kilometer stretch.

Abdul Malek, a van puller by profession and a resident of Gopinathpur village in the upazila, alleged that his daughter – Hosneara Khatun, 16 -- was tortured to death as he could not afford to buy a mobile phone for his son-in-law.

He reached the police station with the body around 11:30 pm on Monday and filed a case against the son-in-law, his father and mother.