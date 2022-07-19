Father takes daughter’s body to PS paddling van for 18km

Hosnera was married off to Rana Islam, son of Jahidul Islam of Birkutsha village in the same upazila, seven months ago.
Police and locals said the couple used to quarrel now and then over various issues.
On Monday evening, police recovered the hanging body of Hosneara from her husband’s house. Rana and his family members claimed that she hanged herself out of discomfort triggered by family issues.
Meanwhile, her father alleged that she was beaten to death and later it was fabricated as suicide.
As it was taking time to settle the issues between the two sides, Abdul Malek took her daughter’s body to the police station by his paddle van.
Police said they were preparing to take the body to the police station, but her father did the job on his own.
However, the body was sent to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy on Tuesday morning.
Abdul Malek alleged that his son-in-law demanded a smartphone before this Eid. As he failed to fulfill the demand, his daughter was beaten to death by the family members.
Even Rana and his family members fled the scene leaving the body on the spot, he alleged.
The duo got married after a love affair. Abdul Malek regretted that he should not have allowed them to marry.
Touhidur Rahman, inspector of Baghmara police station, said a case has been filed on allegation of instigation in committing suicide. The deceased’s husband and his family members have been made accused in the case.
He also said that the body was taken to the police station in failure to avail any other vehicle.