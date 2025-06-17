Fuel price hike not imminent: Salehuddin Ahmed

Finance adviser Salehuddin Ahmed has said that the government will wait before making a decision on raising fuel prices, and there will be no immediate increase.

“We are currently monitoring the Iran-Israel war. If the conflict drags on, it will have an impact on us,” the adviser said.

The finance adviser said this while answering a query from a newsperson on whether the government is going to adjust fuel price as an impact of the Iran-Israel conflict following a meeting with the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase at the secretariat today, Tuesday.

The finance adviser said that the existing procurement orders have not been affected. Everything is being closely monitored. He added that the approval for importing liquefied natural gas (LNG) given today is based on previous pricing.

“We’re fortunate to have secured it at the earlier rate,” he said. “There may be some impact in the future.”