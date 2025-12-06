Bangladesh hands over pregnant woman to India

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on Friday handed over the much-discussed Indian pregnant woman, Sonali Khatun, and her minor son to the Border Security Force (BSF) followed by a request from Indian High Commission.

The transfer took place at 7:30 pm at the Sonamashjid ICP in Chapainawabganj after a formal flag meeting in this regard, said a media release issued by Lt. Col Golam Kibria, commander of the Mohananda Battalion.