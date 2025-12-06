Bangladesh hands over pregnant woman to India
The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on Friday handed over the much-discussed Indian pregnant woman, Sonali Khatun, and her minor son to the Border Security Force (BSF) followed by a request from Indian High Commission.
The transfer took place at 7:30 pm at the Sonamashjid ICP in Chapainawabganj after a formal flag meeting in this regard, said a media release issued by Lt. Col Golam Kibria, commander of the Mohananda Battalion.
Earlier, Indian High Commission in Dhaka made a request to hand over her while the Ministry of Home Affairs extended support.
The transfer was carried out considering the humanitarian risks faced by Sonali Khatun and her child.
The government, the Home Ministry, and the BGB completed the process in a safe, dignified, and transparent way, respecting humanitarian values and international law, according to the release.
The 35-week pregnant Sonali along with two minor children was among six Indian nationals forcibly pushed into Bangladesh by the BSF on 25 June this year through Kurigram border.